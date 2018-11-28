Amy Schumer Posts Video of Herself Vomiting on the Way to Comedy Show

Amy Schumer certainly doesn't shy away from the ugly truth.

Late Tuesday night, the pregnant comic posted a clip of herself throwing up while en route to a stand-up gig she had scheduled. In the clip, she miserably empties her stomach into a pail as her friends attempt to help her.



“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach. This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight,” she wrote. “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time. I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it.”



She doesn’t explicitly state that her upset stomach is related to her pregnancy, but it’s a solid bet. She also included a photo of herself dressed casually while looking out at the packed audience at the venue.



“Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage,” she continued. “Shots by @marcusrussellprice we are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special I'm filming and you will see that I’m strugglin’ right now. But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have.”

Schumer, an ardent progressive, signed off by taking some shots at Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith who won the U.S. Senate special election in Mississippi on Tuesday.



“But I guess what I’m really saying is F**k Hyde-Smith and anyone who voted for her,” the 37-year-old actress wrote. “My feelings on her are best expressed by the above video.”



Leading up to the election, Hyde-Smith had a number of unflattering PR controversies including joking that she’d “gladly attend” a public hanging, as well as Facebook photos from 2014 resurfacing in which she is wearing Confederate items. "Mississippi history at its best!" the image’s caption reads, per USA Today.



Schumer announced she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October and has proudly displayed her growing bump on social media for fans. She has also candidly shared the trials and tribulations of the process, including being hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea.



