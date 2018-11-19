Amy Schumer Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Cancels More Shows

Amy Schumer is taking some time off on doctor's orders.

The 37-year-old comedian is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer and revealed last week that she's been battling hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness. On Monday, she showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram, and said she's canceling three of her upcoming tour dates.

"Thanks to Newark and Pittsburgh, I’m so happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour... However doctors orders not to travel cross country yet so I’m sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed," she wrote. "I promise to go see you guys and make up the date real soon... The rest of the tour will go on as planned! Happy Thanksgiving!"

Schumer previously canceled her Nov. 15 tour date in Dallas, Texas, after revealing she had been hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," she wrote on Instagram. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester."

"I have hyperemesis and it blows," she continued. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."

However, one day later, she appeared to be feeling much better and announced on Instagram that she would continue on with her weekend shows as planned.

For more on Schumer's pregnancy, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Goes Back to Work After Hospitalization

Pregnant Amy Schumer Hospitalized, Cancels Tour Date

Amy Schumer Has an Incredible Response to Seeing Her Baby Kick On a Sonogram -- Watch!

Related Gallery