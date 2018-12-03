Amy Schumer Explains Why Meghan Markle Is Her 'Nemesis'

Amy Schumer can't help but jokingly compare herself to Meghan Markle.

The comedian opens up to InStyle magazine about her pregnancy and her new clothing line, Le Cloud, which she created with stylist Leesa Evans. In an accompanying video in which Schumer gives her tips on "how to not give a sh** about what anybody thinks," she talks about why Markle is her "nemesis."

Schumer has continuously compared her own pregnancy with Markle's, including announcing she's expecting her first child by Photoshopping her and husband Chris Fischer's heads onto Markle and Prince Harry's bodies.

"Because she's pregnant at the same time as me and not going to let her get away with that," Schumer jokes in the video about the Duchess of Sussex.

"So maybe I'm feeling competitive, like, 'Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she's wearing high heels, and I already look 10 months pregnant and I've been wearing flats for the last four years.'"

Schumer then gives some wise advice on what snaps her out of the comparisons.

"I remember nobody really cares about me because they only really care about themselves," she notes.

In an Instagram Story in October, Schumer joked about Markle seemingly handling her pregnancy much better than her while the former Suits actress was on her first official royal tour with Harry. The I Feel Pretty star shared a topless snap of herself presumably experiencing morning sickness over a toilet. She looks over her shoulder in the picture, with her hair tied up in a messy bun.

"Today Markle is in Figi [sic] #same," she captioned the photo. "Milf alert."

Aside from being pregnant at the same time and being the same age (37), Schumer and Markle also both got married this year -- though, of course, Schumer's wedding was a much more low-key affair. In May, Schumer said she actually felt bad for Markle ahead of her royal wedding.

"This poor girl," she commented when she called in to the Fitzy & Wippa radio show in Australia. "Your wedding, you know, everyone says, 'It's your day,' right? 'It's your day, you're the bride.' She's like, 'No, it's not.' You have to meet all these, you know, foreign dignitaries you've never met before."

"It's so much pressure," she continued. "It's like, can you imagine having the worst wedding? That would suck."

She also said that she doubted Markle would be able to invite her friends.

"Her girls from high school aren't going to be there," she mused. "Like, my friends were all high and drunk at my wedding."

"Everyone there, it's like a parade," she later joked of the royal wedding. "It's like the Westminster Dog Show. It's all pomp and circumstance."

