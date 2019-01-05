Pregnant Amy Schumer Hilariously Channels 'Baywatch' in Vacation Video

Nothing lifts the spirits like channeling Pamela Anderson as you run across the beach in slow motion!

Amy Schumer hasn't been shy about sharing her difficult pregnancy with fans, but on Friday, the I Feel Pretty star had a good day -- thanks to a little Baywatch action.

Schumer, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fisher, hilariously recreated the iconic show's slow-motion running scenes on vacation as she jogged oceanside to Warrant's "Cherry Pie."

"I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like...#baywatch #eyecandy #DandG," Schumer, wearing a floral one-piece swimsuit, captioned the video.

Schumer sported another swimsuit on Saturday, which appeared to be a gift from her friend, Emily Ratajkowski. "Thanks for the bathing suit @emrata fits like a very small glove," she joked alongside a photo of herself wearing the low-cut one-piece.

The 37-year-old comedian hasn't lost her sense of humor as she's documented her severe morning sickness throughout her pregnancy. In November, Schumer revealed she was hospitalized for her hyperemesis gravidarum, and was forced to cancel several tour dates.

"I have hyperemesis and it blows," she previously shared on social media. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

