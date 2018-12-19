Blake Shelton may not have won season 15 of The Voice, but he still has girlfriend Gwen Stefani to cheer him up.

On Tuesday night, Stefani shared a throwback video to her Instagram Story that was filmed when he suffered an earlier loss on the hit singing competition: the Season 12 finale in May 2017, when Alicia Keys came out on top with her contestant, Chris Blue.

"What do you feel like right now?" Stefani asks Shelton while walking backstage.

"A loser," he replies.

Stefani then adorably quips, "I don't think ... I think you're a winner, still."

"You do? I take it back," Shelton replies with a big smile. "I feel like a winner."

Kelly Clarkson was victorious on Tuesday night when Chevel Shepherd took home the title. Shepherd's win marks the American Idol champ's second victorious season in a row after Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli was crowned the season 14 winner back in May.

Clarkson rubbed her victory in Shelton's face backstage, noting that she won with a country artist -- Shelton's usual forte.

"I've obviously believed in her since the blind [auditions]," Clarkson told the press room about Shepherd. "But it's so hard to get country people on your team if you're not Blake Shelton. No one's ever beat him with a country artist."

ET spoke with both Clarkson and Shelton on Monday, when he jokingly shared his Christmas gift ideas for Stefani.

"I'm getting Gwen a Pez dispenser and a candy cane," he quipped.

