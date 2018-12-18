Blake Shelton knows what he's getting Gwen Stefani for the holidays!

On Monday, ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the 42-year-old country star and two of his fellow coaches on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, and he jokingly revealed what his girlfriend can expect to find under the Christmas tree this year.

"You know I like you, but not enough to tell you that," Shelton initially quipped of his Christmas plans, before jokingly revealing, "I'm getting Gwen a Pez dispenser and a candy cane."

With his holiday plans all set, Shelton turned his attention to poking fun at Clarkson's holiday traditions.

"I would like to point out that Kelly is so rich that she is bringing in a snow machine to Encino, California, for two weeks, just so her kids have snow," Shelton revealed, much to Clarkson's dismay.

"Christmas will come to me," she joked, before sharing her actual plans with husband Brandon Blackstock and their two kids, River 4, and Remington, 2.

"Definitely not spending it in this state. I gotta go somewhere," the 36-year-old singer said. "...We've got some cool surprises for [the kids], but our big thing that our whole family knows is we're actually travelling somewhere for the holidays, so like its a snowy Christmas and we're doing the whole thing."

"My two year old has never seen snow so and he's very animated," she added. "I don't know where he gets it from but it should be pretty funny, the pictures."

As for coach Adam Levine, whose team has been eliminated from the competition, Shelton and Clarkson are plotting what sort of holiday gift they can get him.

"I was trying to think of the past Christmas gifts that Adam has given me," Shelton pondered. "I think I'm gonna give him the exact same thing this year, which is a big bowl of air."

"I made them all quilts last year. I was too busy this year," Clarkson admitted. "I have so many jobs and I don't like to source it out. I like to do it myself."

"Well don't you have an assistant that can go buy me something? Go buy me some crap, man," Shelton requested.

Clarkson confirmed that she does have an assistant, but thought that Shelton would like the gift to come from her directly. "No, I just want some stuff. Just go buy some crap for me," he insisted.

"I will Amazon Prime something for you right now," she assured.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

