Gwen Stefani isn’t holding her breath for a diamond ring this Christmas from boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The adorable couple have been together for more than three years at this point, but Stefani says she's in no hurry to tie the knot with the 42-year-old country crooner.

"There is zero pressure,” the 49-year-old singer admitted on Wednesday’s Today show. "I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life. I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

Stefani and Shelton first got together in late 2015 after she split from husband Gavin Rossdale and he from wife Miranda Lambert.

"He’s your forever, right?” Natalie Morales asked Stefani of Shelton.

"I hope so!” Stefani exclaimed. "I never thought I would get this moment, and so it’s just really special."

Shelton played coy with ET’s Lauren Zima last month when she asked if the Stefani was his “forever,” but did admit that the “forever” lyric from their song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” was, “of course,” about them.

"I would like to think so. Come on, man! This is romance around here. Of course!” he dished.

