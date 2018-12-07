What do you get for the country crooner who has it all?

Gwen Stefani admitted that she’s struggling with finding a Christmas gift for her longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, during a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It’s so hard. He has everything,” she said of her musician beau. "I feel like we were both sitting there going, ‘Promise me you’re not going to get me anything. Let’s just not get gifts this time.’"

The same goes for Shelton as he tries to get gifts for Stefani. The couple were looking at the Black Friday sales together, when Shelton thought he’d found the perfect gift for his girlfriend.

"He helped me because he’s my best friend. And I’m like, you know, ‘Do you like this jacket? I’m gonna get it, no it’s too expensive. I’m not going to get it.’ But then I got it,” she explained of the impulse purchase. "So he saw it and snuck bought it behind my back, but then when it came and I had it, he was like, ‘I got you that! That was your Christmas present!’ so now I have two of them."

The No Doubt frontwoman thought she’d found the perfect gift for Shelton, saying she knew he needed a leaf blower and went on the Home Depot website to get him one. But she made a fatal error when she asked her assistant to look at the one with the best reviews.

“I sent it to this group text with all of our friends on it on accident. So he wrote back and said, ‘Yeah, that’s the perfect gift!’” she said. "I blew it with the leaf blower! He confessed that he had actually bought one a week ago already."

While the couple is struggling to find gifts for one another, one major fan was given the gift of Blake in a funny video. In the clip, a Shelton superfan opened up a copy of the singer’s Sexiest Man Alive issue of People magazine from last year. When she opened the magazine, she found tickets to one of the singer’s concerts and was overcome with emotion, screaming, crying, and saying, “I can’t go on!”

Ha!!! This is awesome!!! Can’t wait!!! And no @gwenstefani that’s how I feel about you!!!!! https://t.co/IQONCN7YVs — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) December 7, 2018

Stefani loved the video and reposted it, writing, “@blakeshelton this is how I feel about u everyday.”

Similarly, Shelton found the clip funny, retweeting, writing, “Ha!!! This is awesome!!! Can’t wait!!! And no @gwenstefani that’s how I feel about you!!!!!”

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

