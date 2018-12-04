Gwen Stefani loves Blake Shelton -- with or without his Sexiest Man Alive title!

The 49-year-old singer stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, where she jokingly dishes about the emotional toll Shelton suffered after handing over his Sexiest Man Alive title to Idris Elba this year.

"Yeah, that was hard. It was hard on me because it made me feel," Stefani starts before DeGeneres jumps in to complete the thought.

"Where's the sexy?" the 60-year-old host questions.

"Exactly," Stefani confirms.

All kidding aside, Stefani has nothing but love for the 42-year-old country crooner, which only expanded after Shelton had to pass on his title to Elba. "Honestly, he got sexier," she says of her beau.

"When the title came upon him, did you notice that he became better in bed?" DeGeneres asks.

"Oh my God," Stefani exclaims before making an accidental dirty comment. "I feel like she needs to try and take it to the next level every time I come with Blake. Oh my God! I can't believe I just said that. That was so crazy."

"What?" DeGeneres asks with false innocence. "It's a yes or no answer."

"Next question," Stefani replies.

Stefani isn't the only one struggling with Shelton no long being People's Sexiest Man Alive. Last month, ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the former honoree himself, who revealed his feelings about losing the title.

“Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended,” Shelton quipped. “It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn’t exist anymore.”

“I’m sure this new guy is a nice guy,” the Voice coach added of Elba. “He’s a great guy. I mean, I don’t see it myself. I’m really the only person I’ve ever seen it with, but…”

Back on Ellen, the host tries to get Stefani to admit that she and Shelton are engaged, but the "Hollaback Girl" singer isn't having it.

"So, Blake told me that you all are engaged now," DeGeneres says.

"No he didn't! No we're not!" Stefani exclaims. "...What are you talking about? We're not! We're not engaged and we're not married. And he's my boyfriend. Still."

"Why don't you ask him to marry you instead of waiting for him? Why don't you just go ahead and ask him?" DeGeneres fires back.

"Every time I come here I think it's going to be so 'I got this,' you know?" Stefani laments, before expertly pivoting the conversation to talk of her new music video with Shelton.

"It was really crazy because Blake actually hates doing music videos. Hates!" Stefani reveals. "And so I got him to do it and his manager was like, 'He'll do it, but he'll only do a performance thing.' And then we just kept talking him into more and more and more."

When ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Shelton last month, he gushed over the romantic lyrics of the song being about his girlfriend.

"I would like to think so, come on," he said, smiling. "This is romance around here, of course!"

