Blake Shelton is having a tough time letting go of his Sexiest Man Alive award!

The 42-year-old country crooner was named last year’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, and now that British hunk Idris Elba has taken over the title, Shelton’s a bit in denial.

“Can I be honest? I feel like when I gave up my crown, sexy ended,” he quipped to ET’s Nischelle Turner on The Voice red carpet on Monday. “It just ended in the world. So until I get it back, it doesn’t exist anymore.”

So what are his thoughts on Elba being crowned this year’s Sexiest Man Alive?

“I’m sure this new guy is a nice guy,” he joked of the actor. “He’s a great guy. I mean, I don’t see it myself. I’m really the only person I’ve ever seen it with, but…”

Sexiest Man Alive isn’t the only arena in which Shelton has convinced himself he’s a trailblazer. His fellow musician, Shania Twain, appeared on The Voice to promote her new show, Real Country, and Shelton and his co-star, Jennifer Hudson, joked that he deserves some of the credit.

“Even if it was great, I’m mad about it,” Shelton quipped.

“I think you kind of started it,” Hudson noted. “I think it was a spin-off idea from you being on The Voice.”

Shelton took it a step further, joking, “Since we have started this show, think of the spin-offs. American Idol started after The Voice. Star Search started after The Voice. Now, whatever this thing Shania’s doing. We started it. We started it all.”

Hudson, of course, got her start on Idol in 2004 long before The Voice was around. For more from Shelton, watch the clip below:

