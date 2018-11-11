Blake Shelton is in love and he doesn't care who knows it!

The country music singer took to the stage with his The Voice colleague, Carson Daly, at Sunday's People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where the two accepted the award for Choice Competition Show, and Shelton couldn't help but show some major love for his significant other, Gwen Stefani.

When Daly noted Stefani -- a fellow member of The Voice family -- was in the audience, Shelton affectionately referred to her as, "My all-time favorite coach on The Voice," adding "I love her!"

The awards show romantics didn't stop there, as Shelton and Stefani also shared a sweet kiss for all in attendance to see.

We can't get enough of these two and their love story!

