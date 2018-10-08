'The Voice': Blake Shelton Kisses Adam Levine After Rare Endorsement

Hope this doesn't make Gwen Stefani jealous!

Famously antagonistic fremenies Blake Shelton and Adam Levine found some common ground during Monday's blind auditions on The Voice, even sharing a smooch after Levine told an aspiring contestant to choose Team Blake.

Kirk Jay wowed the coaches with his rendition of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," inspiring a four-chair turn. While Levine chastised Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson for waiting until the end of Jay's song to turn, he even went a step further, urging the singer to choose Shelton's team over his own, after Jay proclaimed that he was "country 'til I die."

"As someone who thoroughly enjoys making Blake suffer, all the time, for the first time, maybe in my life, I wanna see you on Blake's team," Levine said, prompting shock from the audience, coaches -- and especially Shelton, who left his chair to plant a kiss on either of Levine's cheeks.

"I just kissed Adam Levine!" Shelton told the crowd in disbelief.

Ultimately, Clarkson made her case for Jay to join her team -- noting that Shelton's squad will likely be packed with country stars, and emphasizing her own connections to the genre. However, Jay stuck with his gut, and went to Team Blake.

"Finally got myself a four-chair turn," Shelton marveled after the audition, telling Jay that he had made his season so far. "Kirk made me so happy when I heard him say that he's country until the say that he dies."

"That's what I want the next generation of country artists, to take my spot on country radio. That's what I want them to think like, that's what I want them to feel like."

See more from The Voice in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: 'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Celebrate a Contestant's Embarrassing Blake Shelton Story

PICS: Blake Shelton Posts Super Sexy Pic of Gwen Stefani in Celebration of Her 49th Birthday

WATCH: 'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Team Up to Take Down Blake Shelton (Exclusive)

Related Gallery