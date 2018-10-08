Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson didn't escape The Voice's blind audition rounds without a few embarrassing moments!

NBC's singing competition show returned with another round of hopefuls on Monday night, including a few who had stories to share about the performers sitting in the coaches' chairs.

"I met you when I was like, 11 years old, at CMA Fest, and I gave you a demo CD," Erika Zade told Shelton after her performance of "New Rules" by Dua Lipa. "And you signed it and gave it to another fan."

The anecdote was enough to get Clarkson out of her seat as she and Shelton's frenemy Adam Levine laughed and heckled him for the embarrassing faux pas. They even reenacted the moment, with Clarkson presenting him with her "dream," and Levine carelessly tossing the imaginary CD aside to fellow coach Jennifer Hudson.

Zade and Shelton were both good sports throughout the teasing, with Shelton ultimately praising the aspiring star for joining Team Kelly.

"I gotta say, if I had listened to your CD and not given it away, I wouldn't be able to say I've never heard a voice like yours," he said, before jokingly asking the crowd is they had any CDs for him to sign.

"I'm sorry, Erika," he added, "there's a pretty good chance I had been drinking that day."

But Zade wasn't the only one with a story about the coaches. Shelton, Levine and Hudson all got a good laugh when crooner Zaxai took the stage to share how Clarkson once accidentally kicked him in the head when he was working as an usher at Radio City Music Hall.

See more on Clarkson and Shelton's hilarious rivalry in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Team Up to Take Down Blake Shelton

WATCH: 'The Voice' Coaches on Why Jennifer Hudson Is the Ultimate Superstar!

RELATED: John Legend Joins 'The Voice' as Coach for Season 16

Related Gallery