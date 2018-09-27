It takes a team to bring down Blake Shelton!

In an exclusive sneak peek from The Voice, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson team up to brainstorm on the best strategy to steal away a country artist from Shelton, and only ET has the first look at the lengths the other coaches will go to to make that happen.

In the hilarious clip, Clarkson admits she's desperate to have a country artist on her team. "I want a country artist so bad because I love country music," the 36-year-old singer says. "But everybody always thinks that Blake is the only option."

"Kelly is definitely my main competition when it comes to country artists," Shelton says with a smirk. "I mean, not really, but she thinks she is."

Thankfully, Levine is there to help Clarkson break through the invisible country wall, explaining that he's been through "the pain and torment" she's currently experiencing.

During one moment, Levine sits Clarkson down and gives her some helpful pointers on how to take Shelton down. "Deep breaths, less talking and honestly, don't attack him, because that'll just make [them] more sympathetic to Blake," Levine advises, while another moment features the Maroon 5 frontman telling Clarkson -- who has personal connections with Shelton (her husband, Brandon Blackstock, is his manager) -- not to "get lured into [Shelton's] nonsense."

So how does Shelton feel about all of this? "I'm thinking, 'Do I want a coach that needs another coach to coach me through a blind audition?' Sounds like a winning plan," he quips.

When a country Voice contestant is faced with the choice of picking between Clarkson and Shelton to be their coach, the finalist faces a difficult decision. But does Levine's advice help Clarkson accomplish her ultimate goal of landing a country artist? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see if she succeeds!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

