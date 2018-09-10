It looks like The Voice is adding another coach to the mix with a brand new Comeback Stage companion series.

Country songstress Kelsea Ballerini will serve as the show's fifth coach during the 10-part series, mentoring six artists who did not get selected to be on a team during the season 15 blind auditions with the show's four main coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

These six hopefuls will pair off and compete in battle rounds, judged by Ballerini, for a chance to re-enter the main competition in November and take a spot in the top 13 and compete for the crown.

The "I Hate Love Songs" singer announced the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a Boomerang of herself making a peace sign while standing in front of the show's iconic V logo and smiling broadly.

"Y’all, I have been SO excited to share that I’m joining the @nbcthevoice family this fall as the 5th coach for the first ever 'Comeback Stage'. It’s been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I’ve been beyond inspired by the artists I’ve gotten to meet and work with," Ballerini, 24, captioned the post. "I can’t wait for you to fall in love with them."

The Voice's Comeback Stage companion series is set to air on multiple digital platforms including YouTube, The Voice's official app, Instagram TV, Facebook and NBC.com, beginning Monday, Sept. 24.

The 15th season of The Voice also kicks off Sept. 24 and airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

