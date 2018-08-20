The Voice is back for season 15!

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are joined by Kelly Clarkson, last season's victor with mentee Brynn Cartelli, and Jennifer Hudson, who previously appeared in season 13, in the upcoming cycle of NBC's singing competition -- and only ET has the exclusive first look at the competitive antics the foursome gets into, all in the name of winning!

In the two-minute sneak peek, Levine and Shelton face a tall order if they want to claim victory over Clarkson and Hudson this year. Right off the bat, the American Idol alums seem to establish their unspoken bond when they entertain the audience with an impromptu duet. But don't let the niceties fool you; the Idol gals are in it to win it.

"One thing I had last season was I could say 'I'm from the reality competition world,' and now, Jennifer's here," says Clarkson, who also praises the guys' commitment to the show.

Even Levine and Shelton are smitten by Hudson's return. "Blake and I obviously have our thing. Jennifer and Kelly are so great together. It's just cool. It adds another dimension to the show that's really fun," Levine says.

"Of course, Adam has been here since day one. He makes the show so fun for me," Shelton says before we catch an early glimpse at a classic exchange, with Levine endearingly ribbing Shelton for his unspeakable love of denim: "You're such a nerd. You look like you're wearing a pair of jeans that buttons up at your neck. You're wearing a Canadian tuxedo!" Levine says in a preview scene from the new season.

One thing that will make season 15 a completely different experience for Hudson is the addition of the "block" twist, first introduced in season 14, which allows each coach the opportunity to block another from getting an artist to join their team. In the first look, it's clear Hudson isn't used to the curveball. "Oh, my god, this block thing is so not fair," Hudson exclaims as she experiences firsthand the "block" twist, prompting a little tiff with Clarkson. "They're finally fighting! Yes!" Levine exclaims in relief.

As an added bonus, ET also exclusively debuts the colorful new poster featuring the four coaches rocking the mics, as well as a shiny new tagline: "Dreams do come true."

Levine, who's been a coach since season one, promises that the talent level this year "is pretty crazy," teasing that the season will feature "just a lot of great singers."

"To come from being a contestant and like that, I'm a coach and I get to help change somebody's life. Nobody knows more than us how life-changing this really is," Hudson says.

The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

