'The Voice' Crowns Season 14 Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

The Voice has crowned its season 14 champion!

Following Tuesday's star-studded finale -- which featured performances from last season's winner, Chloe Kohanski, as well as Ryan Adams, Florence & The Machine, Dua Lipa, Kane Brown, James Bay and more -- host Carson Daly announced 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli, the youngest finalist in Voice history, as the winner!

“I know she just turned 15 like a few weeks ago, but what’s kind of cool for me is we have a daughter that’s 16 about to be 17 and she’s very much older than her actual age – she’s very smart, very witty, very just adult – and Brynn is very much like that,” Cartelli's coach, Kelly Clarkson, told reporters following Monday's show, where the pair performed a duet of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” “She’s very much an old soul, so I think that’s one thing that she’s got going for her.”

The young singer, who made Clarkson a winner during her first coaching season on The Voice, also performed Adele‘s James Bond hit “Skyfall” on Monday's show, and took the stage on Tuesday to sing "Issues" and "Jump" with Julia Michaels and perform her radio-ready original song, “Walk My Way.”

“My advice is to really make this first single such a solid first single for her that it would be that bridge to gap until the next project or her full album,” Clarkson added of her advice to Cartelli. “The crazy thing about Brynn is even being in the studio with her and talking about videos or her project – her mind already works; she’s not just a great singer, she’s not just a singer-songwriter, she’s really intelligent, especially for her age.”

However, Clarkson was less certain that fellow coach Blake Shelton would pay up on the bet they made about her first season of The Voice. Earlier this year, the friends and fellow artists wagered that, if Clarkson's artist won, Shelton would have to call her "Queen Kelly Clarkson."

"Oh girl, don't think I'm not waiting. I haven't checked my phone, but I'ma hold him to it," Clarkson told ET at the press conference following Cartelli's win. "Alicia and I were so funny at the end, we were like... regardless, a female [coach] is walking out of here a winner, and it was really Alicia and I's goal just to beat the cowboy. So, success!"

So how long will Shelton have to call her "Queen Kelly?"

"All next season, I think," Clarkson said with a laugh. "I'm just kidding. He ain't even gonna say it. He ain't gonna follow through."

Earlier this month, Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson revealed that they'll be returning to the spinning chairs in season 15, while Levine recently opened up to ET about how much longer he'll be on the show -- and what mentoring aspiring artists has taught him about parenting.

"You realize you have things you can share with other people," he reflected. "It's not so much paternal as like, you realize your whole life you've lived up to this point, you now have things you can reflect on and help people that are coming up with. That's cool. And I think that for sure helps with parenting, somehow."

