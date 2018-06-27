Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini Share Romantic Hawaiian Getaway in 'Day Drunk' Video (Exclusive)

Morgan Evansand Kelsea Balleriniare giving us all the summer getaway goals!

The super cute country couple recently caught some R&R on a romantic vacation in Hawaii, documenting their adventure on a GoPro. Now, Evans is sharing the personal home footage exclusively with ET in the adorable new video for his song, "Day Drunk."

"I've never been the drinking song guy, but this song came from a real place and is really more about spending a day with your person than it is about just going getting drunk," Evans tells ET. "There's a reason why I love it so much and feel like I can sing it."

The song was inspired by Ballerini's birthday a few years back.

"She had come home from being on the road and I had this elaborate day planned out for the birthday," he recalls. "She got home and I was like, 'Oh, are you ready? Let's do all these things.' And she was like, 'Can we just shut the front door and maybe just open a bottle of champagne and start there?' And that's all we did and it ended up being an awesome day."

In the video, the Mr. and Mrs. explore the island of Kauai on ATVs, ride in a helicopter and go for a swim near a gorgeous waterfall. "It was actually Jurassic Park," Evans jokes of the scene.

In one clip from the video, Ballerini is seen placing a new ring on her groom's finger. Evans admits with a laugh that he lost his wedding band while surfing -- but thankfully, it wasn't his real ring from their nuptials that was snatched by the ocean.

"I've never been a jewelry guy," he says. "The actual ring, it annoyed me picking up things and it would get clunky when I would play guitar, so I bought this packet of four silicon rings from Amazon -- it was $10 for a pack of four -- so I generally just wear one of those. So, yes, I did lose a wedding band, but it was just one of the silicon ones. I lost it when I was surfing and didn't even realize. We were out and we found this little market stall and they had a bunch of rings there, so now I have a Hawaiian one, as well."

"Day Drunk" will be featured on Evans' forthcoming Warner Music Nashville/Warner Bros. Records full-length debut album -- expected out this fall -- alongside his breakout single, "Kiss Somebody."

"A lot of people say with their first record that they had their whole lives to write it, but mine is really the last couple of years," he says. "For me, that's obviously meeting Kelsea and getting married, but it's also moving to the other side of the world and leaving a life behind and starting a new one. I also lost someone really close to me last year, so I try to represent and explore all that throughout the record."

The 34-year-old Aussie is set to perform his top 10 (and climbing) hit during a one-on-one date on The Bachelorette, airing Monday, July 2, on ABC. Evans says that his wife is a fan of the series, calling it "the most addictive show ever."

"I watch it when I'm home with her," he says. "If I watch more than two or three episodes, I definitely get sucked in."

Evans calls Becca Kufrin "very sweet" and found himself impressed by her suitor while filming. "He seemed like a nice fella, too."

"The people that are into that show are just, like, obsessed with it," he gushes of the fandom. "Being involved with those kinda fans is always exciting and I think there's a big crossover with country music. It was exciting for me to be that crossover this season."

For more on Evans' and Ballerini's own happily ever after, see below.

