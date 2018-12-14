Blake Shelton Says He and Gwen Stefani Are More Than Just Dating

Blake Shelton can't stop gushing about Gwen Stefani!

The 42-year-old country crooner appeared on Friday's episode of Today and -- in between promoting Time to Come Home for Christmas, the Hallmark Christmas flick he co-executive produced with his mom -- raved about his 49-year-old girlfriend.

"Gwen and I aren't just dating," he said. "This is something that I feel like is meant to be."

"I've learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody," he exclaimed. "She's everything that you could hope a human being could be. That's what Gwen is."

In addition to executive producing the Christmas movie, Shelton also got into the holiday spirit with Gwen by starring in a festive music video together. While the "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" video eventually turned out wonderfully, Shelton was initially hesitant to do it at all.

“I wanted him to do this video, but he hates doing videos. He was like, ‘I hate it. I’m not doing it,’" Stefani says in a sneak peek of her sit-down on Monday's episode of The Talk. "…We just kept talking him into it. I feel really grateful.”

The couple's interviews come just days after Stefani told Today that there was "zero pressure" for Shelton to pop the question over the holidays.

"I think when there’s trauma, the way we had trauma back in the day, going through all these hard times, to get to a place where you find somebody that’s, like, your best friend that you know that you can depend on and trust and just go through life," Stefani said, likely referencing the pair's previous divorces. "I think we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”

"I never thought I would get this moment, and so it’s just really special," she added.

ET caught up with Shelton last month and he continued to praise the "Hollaback Girl" singer. Watch the video below to see what he had to say:

