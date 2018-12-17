John Legend is going to be facing some serious competition in his first season as a coach on The Voice.

The EGOT winner is replacing Jennifer Hudson during the upcoming 16th season, and fellow coach Blake Shelton tells ET that the "Glory" singer isn't going be getting any tips or pointers from him as they duke it out for the win.

"I'm not here to help John Legend, I'm here to beat John!" Shelton told ET's Lauren Zima, who caught up with the country crooner and his fellow Voice coaches, Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, at a taping of the show in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I could give a crap about helping him," Shelton added, before addressing the camera directly with a playfully competitive message for Legend. "I don't care about giving you advice, John. They pay me to win!"

As for this season of The Voice, Shelton, Hudson and Clarkson all have contestants duking it out in the two-night season finale, leaving coach Adam Levine sidelined with no one from Team Adam making it to the final four.

"Oh my God, everyone's rubbing it in, it's so bad," Clarkson said of Levine's team being eliminated before the finals.

"It's like badass," exclaimed Shelton, Levine's longtime rival and frenemy. "It's awesome, is what it is."

"No, it does suck for his team," Clarkson shot back. "You know, everybody wants to make it to the end, so that does suck."

"It is rough for his team, but they did choose him as their coach," Shelton said, amping up his playfully antagonistic rhetoric. "And you know he's a loser."

While Shelton talks a big game as a Voice coach, the country star certainly has the track record to back up his over-the-top braggadocio. Six different Voice winners have come from Blake's team, while Levine trails with three wins.

Fans will get a chance to see if Clarkson, who won last season, will earn back-to-back victories, if Shelton manages to reclaim the throne, or if Hudson scores her first win when The Voice season 15 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

