The Voice coaches are putting their incredible skills -- and beloved singles -- on display!



On Monday night, after the semifinals on the singing competition, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon released a Brady Bunch-style video featuring Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson crooning their way through some of their classic tracks a cappella in one infectious medley.



With some help from The Roots and Fallon, Levine sang “She Will Be Loved,” Hudson delivered “Spotlight,” Shelton belted out “I’ll Name the Dogs” and Clarkson sang “Stronger.”



Carson Daly, the show’s host, also showed up among the 16 faces in the video, however, he clearly wasn’t singing. Nevertheless, he happily clapped along with the star-studded mashup.



This dazzling video comes just days after former Voice coach Gwen Stefani paid a visit to another late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she revealed that she and her boyfriend Shelton have struggled when it comes to giving each other gifts.



"It’s so hard. He has everything,” she explained. "I feel like we were both sitting there going, ‘Promise me you’re not going to get me anything. Let’s just not get gifts this time.’"

And when the tables were turned, the situation didn’t exactly improve. While Black Friday shopping together, both discovered a jacket they liked.



"He helped me because he’s my best friend. And I’m like, you know, ‘Do you like this jacket? I’m gonna get it, no, it’s too expensive. I’m not going to get it.’ But then I got it,” she shared of the purchase. "So he saw it and snuck-bought it behind my back, but then when it came and I had it, he was like, ‘I got you that! That was your Christmas present!’ So now I have two of them." Now that’s love!



