Adam Levine Speaks Out Following Controversial 'The Voice' Elimination

Adam Levine is breaking his silence on last week's controversial The Voice elimination.

After the Maroon 5 frontman fought to save team member Reagan Strange (who was too sick to perform during the Instant Save sing-off) over DeAndre Nico (who still had to fight for survival in the competition), many fans called him out for playing favorites when Nico was eliminated at the end of the night. Despite the major backlash, Levine seems to be sticking by his decision.

"It was a strange week, but it's over now. DeAndre's my boy," Levine said during Monday's Top 8 episode, which also showed footage of him and Strange FaceTiming Nico. "I love him. We talked."

However, fans of the singing competition didn't seem to buy it, continuing to call out Levine on Twitter. This time, many were angry over the singer's "lack of respect" toward Nico.

"Lost all respect for Adam Levine in this moment... his lack of respect for his other contestant was despicable!," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "When Adam told Reagan that DeAndre was his boy, they have talked and it's all good. I find that hard to believe."

Lost all respect for Adam Levine in this moment. His lack of respect for his other contestant was despicable! He could have shown grace, respect and courtesy to DeAndre then put in a plug for Reagan. — Connie Haist (@conhai) December 11, 2018

Really disappointed on how the voice glossed over Adam's crappy move last week. I think they should have brought back DeAndre. Not sure if i will continue to watch. I only watch this week to see how they were going to handle it. #TheVoice — Linda Dinneen (@DinneenLinda) December 11, 2018

Of COURSE they trotted out DeAndre to give his seal of approval to Reagan! That poor guy. #TheVoice#VoiceTop8 — Richard (@alltvallshade) December 11, 2018

I am sticking true to my word. I am done with The Voice. Dont care who wins or loses. Adam really screwed things up. Public apology to Deandre would be the right thing to do. Oh but wait, Adam isn't a man. He is a mouse. #thevoice — JoEllen Roache (@JoEllenRoache1) December 11, 2018

Please send princess Reagan home and replace her with DeAndre. Mr. Nico was wronged and the Voice should make it up to him, instead of pushing Reagan down our throats. — Cindy Trahan (@CindyTrahan2) December 11, 2018

I’m still upset about how deandre was thrown under bus by Adam! He should have been in the finale! I hope someone signs him because he is a amazing singer! Didn’t watch the show last night and don’t think I will watch The Voice anymore! #thevoice — chocolatedropz (@chocolatedropz1) December 11, 2018

Levine's attempt to smooth things over comes shortly after Nico spoke with a local news station in Texas about how his journey on the show abruptly came to an end when Strange was saved from elimination last week.

"It was just weird, 'cause I just felt like, I'm not being rude, I just felt like [Levine] sold me out, you know?" Nico told 12NewsNow. "And I just don't respect it. Just being honest."

"We did our job," he continued, speaking about himself and fellow contestant Dave Fenley, who was also eliminated when Strange was saved. "Sick or not -- I just got over laryngitis. And still, when I came back, I still sang. It wasn't anxiety or none of that stuff. I know she's a little kid, but it's like, man, you could have put some words in for me. Or something."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

