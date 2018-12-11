Adam Levine Speaks Out Following Controversial 'The Voice' Elimination
Adam Levine is breaking his silence on last week's controversial The Voice elimination.
After the Maroon 5 frontman fought to save team member Reagan Strange (who was too sick to perform during the Instant Save sing-off) over DeAndre Nico (who still had to fight for survival in the competition), many fans called him out for playing favorites when Nico was eliminated at the end of the night. Despite the major backlash, Levine seems to be sticking by his decision.
"It was a strange week, but it's over now. DeAndre's my boy," Levine said during Monday's Top 8 episode, which also showed footage of him and Strange FaceTiming Nico. "I love him. We talked."
However, fans of the singing competition didn't seem to buy it, continuing to call out Levine on Twitter. This time, many were angry over the singer's "lack of respect" toward Nico.
"Lost all respect for Adam Levine in this moment... his lack of respect for his other contestant was despicable!," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "When Adam told Reagan that DeAndre was his boy, they have talked and it's all good. I find that hard to believe."
See more reactions below:
Levine's attempt to smooth things over comes shortly after Nico spoke with a local news station in Texas about how his journey on the show abruptly came to an end when Strange was saved from elimination last week.
"It was just weird, 'cause I just felt like, I'm not being rude, I just felt like [Levine] sold me out, you know?" Nico told 12NewsNow. "And I just don't respect it. Just being honest."
"We did our job," he continued, speaking about himself and fellow contestant Dave Fenley, who was also eliminated when Strange was saved. "Sick or not -- I just got over laryngitis. And still, when I came back, I still sang. It wasn't anxiety or none of that stuff. I know she's a little kid, but it's like, man, you could have put some words in for me. Or something."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. In the meantime, learn more about last week's elimination here.
