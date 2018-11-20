The Voice winner, Brynn Cartelli, is sharing the new music video for her song, “Walk My Way.”

The 15-year-old songstress was crowned the season 14 winner on the NBC competitive singing series in May, and the song marks her first single.

The track was produced by GRAMMY award nominee Julia Michaels and the video follows Cartelli as she struts alongside a graffiti-covered wall, before bursting into dance with pals at a shoot.

The Massachusetts native was on Kelly Clarkson’s team during her time on The Voice, and at Tuesday’s season 15 finale, Clarkson was excited to introduce a behind-the-scenes look at the “Walk My Way,” video.

The inside look at the shoot showed Cartelli and her crew filming during a sunny day, before moving indoors to a high rise.

“So, it’s a lot of hard work… I have to walk, that’s it,” Cartelli joked to the camera before one sequence.

Cartelli became the youngest person to win The Voice, after singing “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by New Zealand band Crowded House with Clarkson, “Skyfall” by English icon Adele and her track, “Walk My Way.”

She also teamed with Michaels for a duet on the songs, “Issues” and “Jump.”

