Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson are #FriendshipGoals!

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from The Voice, the singers take turns gushing over each other in a candid conversation called "Compliments with Jennifer and Kelly."

"I'm Team J-Hud all the way," Kelly raves at the beginning of the clip. "I probably make you uncomfortable how many times I tell you how hot you are."

"You were doing the promo shoot and I was like, 'Oh god, I gotta stand next to that,'" she adds. "You're so beautiful."

"You're beautiful!" Jennifer replies, slightly blushing. "I just wanna be your best friend. I just wanna hang out and talk to you."

Kelly then suggests that the two should hang out more outside of work, and that she'd love to collaborate with Jennifer someday. "I think you have one of the greatest voices ever ... you're very down to earth."

"No, I think you have one of the greatest voices ever," Jennifer adds. "You're very down to earth. Do you know that? I think it's because we started out as regular people. I don't know any other way to be!"

Watch the full clip in the player above.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. In the meantime, hear the latest from the other coaches, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Kisses Adam Levine After Rare Endorsement

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Celebrate a Contestant's Embarrassing Blake Shelton Story

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine Team Up to Take Down Blake Shelton (Exclusive)

Related Gallery