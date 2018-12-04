Gwen Stefani and Mon Laferte brought the holiday cheer to The Voice.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer and Latin GRAMMY winner teamed up to sing a festive rendition of "Feliz Navidad" on Tuesday's episode. Stepping out to sing the first verses of the bilingual track, Stefani rocked a black sequin mini dress that featured dramatic white floral oversized sleeves, opaque tights and black heels.

Laferte, 35, then stole the show when she appeared in a red strapless gown to sing the second half of the song with the No Doubt frontwoman. Looking absolutely radiant, her dark locks were in elegant waves that showed off her dazzling drop diamond earrings. Both Stefani and Laferte matched with their signature red lips.

Before their performance, The Voice shared a video on their Twitter that featured the two superstars getting ready for their duet.

"Feliz Navidad" is featured on Stefani's deluxe edition of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas album. The LP also includes a holiday duet of the same name with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Last month, the couple released the adorable music video that shows them picking up a Christmas tree in their convertible car, as well as them giving a glamorous performance with a big band. ET caught up with Shelton at the end of November, where he opened up about their powerful romance and the holiday tune.

"I sent Gwen a couple of lines of the song. She took it and made the song what it is. I just sent her an idea," Shelton humbly explained to ET on the red carpet at the taping of The Voice in Los Angeles. "She tries to say that I co-wrote it, but I just sang on it."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Blake Shelton Opens Up On His Romantic Christmas Duet With Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are All Loved Up in Romantic Music Video

Becky G Channels Minnie Mouse in Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'

Related Gallery