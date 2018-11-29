Becky G kicked off the holidays in the cutest way!

The 21-year-old singer took the stage during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration television special, which aired on ABC on Thursday, to perform the Christmas classic "Santa Baby."

The brunette beauty channeled Minnie Mouse for her festive outfit, which included a red, silk, strapless jumpsuit with a big bow in the back and a small ruffle in the front. She paired the look with matching cherry boots and topped it off with sparkly black-and-white polka dot Minnie Mouse ears that also featured a red bow.

Her beauty look was perfect for the ensemble. Becky's makeup consisted of a smoky brown eyeshadow, bronzer and a taupe glossy lip. Her dark locks were pulled back in a sleek low ponytail.

Following her performance, Becky excitingly told the crowd, "It's a dream come true. I still can't believe I'm standing on this stage. It's surreal!"

This week, the "Sin Pijama" singer launched her new cosmetics collaboration, Salvaje, with ColourPop. The Becky G x ColourPop collection, which is available for purchase starting Dec. 5, includes a pressed powder palette, luster dust highlighter and lipsticks inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage.

"I’m OBSESSED with every single item and I can’t wait to reveal more about each one!" she added. "The collection is inspired by my strong Latin roots, something I’m obviously SO proud of and I absolutely wanted to focus on that for this collection. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 OHHH and this is the first time EVER that @colourpopcosmetics is doing a collaboration with a music artist!!! 🙏🏽 All of this makeup is something I could literally wear everyday and I can’t wait for you to try them!! Stay tuned for more updates coming this week! Love you ❤️ #BeckyGxColourPop."

