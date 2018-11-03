There's a major heat wave in Miami, thanks to the 2018 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina!

Live from the American Airlines Arena in Florida, Becky G, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony and many others lit up the stage during the annual Latin music festival on Saturday. First up was duo Mau & Ricky, getting everyone on their feet by singing "Ya No Tiene Novio," which was followed by a new track that featured Manuel Turizo and Camilo Echeverry. The Venezuelan brothers finished their up-beat set by performing their mega-hit "Mi Mala."

Turizo was up next with a collection of jams that got everyone shimmy and shaking.

Becky G, dressed in white-and-silver baggy pants with a silver crop top and red jacket, then kicked off her set by performing "Zooted." Thanking fans for their support and applause, she continued by singing her new song "Cuando te Besé," followed by "Mayores."

"It's been a crazy journey thinking about when I first started," she told the crowd, adding that she was told many times at the start of her career that "girls can't rap," yet proved them wrong. She ended her show by singing "Sin Pijama."

Steve Aoki, Farruko, Nacho and Zion & Lennox also captivated audiences with their banging beats.

Pitbull, naturally, got the whole place whirled up by singing his infectious songs "Don't Stop the Party," "Feel This Moment," "Dame Tu Cosita," among many others.

Aside from entertaining the crowd with his salsa hits, Anthony was honored with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award, which recognizes an individual that exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community.

In a couple weeks, Anthony, alongside Will Smith and Bad Bunny, will perform their song, "Está Rico,” for the first time together as they kick off this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards. The festivities will take place on Nov. 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

For more on the singer's collaboration, watch below.

