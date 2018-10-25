Becky G is surrounded by her girls while hosting the 2018 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with the "Sin Pijama" singer on the red carpet ahead of the awards show at the Dolby Theatre, where she gushed over making history as she hosted alongside four other women: Aracely Arambula, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez.

"Talk about, like, dreams coming true! We have Gloria, we have Aracely, we have Roselyn... you look at their careers and everything they've accomplished, and then you've got me and my girl Leslie, you know, we're yougins in the game. We got a nice resume too, but we're still learning," she said. "And that chemistry is just so awesome. I mean, we've had so much fun in the last couple days preparing, talking about outfit changes, hair, makeup ideas, me and Leslie and performing, so we're going to have a good time."

Becky and Leslie, who collaborated on their hit, "Díganle," have been close for years. For Becky, it's particularly special to watch their careers grow together. "What more could you ask for in this career?" she asked. "I feel like it's so easy as an artist to feel lonely. Although you're on stage in front of thousands of people, it's like you always go back to your lonely hotel room, and you're always like, 'Man, wouldn't it be nice if there was somebody in this world who understood what I was going through?'"

"Leslie, I have always felt that we were cut from the same cloth, you know, speaking from like a personal side of things -- our perspectives on life and family. And then, you look at our careers, and it's awesome," she gushed. "She's, like, one of my greatest friends."

The 21-year-old singer couldn't tease too much of their Latin AMAs performance, but one thing's for sure: It'll be full of fierce outfits!

"Don't tell the producers this, alright. I might get in trouble, but I have so many, like, outfit options that I still haven't decided and, like, I'm trying to make, like, two-minute outfit changes happen tonight," she said, promising "eight or nine" outfit changes. "I'm going to make the most out of it."

And before taking the stage, Becky G has a pre-show routine to calm her nerves -- a shot of tequila!

"I mean, that's just ritual," she joked. "I feel like there's a part of me that doesn't [get nervous]. I get butterflies, I get excited. But I also feel like there's a couple seconds right before you walk on stage where you think to yourself, what the hell am I doing here? How did I get here?"

"But it's like, without that feeling, I almost feel like you might as well quit. You have to have that, you know what I mean?" she said. "It's awesome."

