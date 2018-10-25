Becky G Wins Two Top Awards at 2018 Latin AMAs: 'Juntos Somos Más'

It was Becky G's night!

The 21-year-old singer rocked the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, co-hosting the show with four other strong female Latinas, and paying tribute to women around the world with her big award wins.

Becky -- who also performed twice during the awards show -- first won Favorite Urban Song for her Bad Bunny collaboration, "Mayores." She couldn't help but thank those who believed in her career.

"I have no words. Una Mexicana cantando musica reguetón... that's a little crazy, right?" she said while accepting the award. "But we're doing it, we've got big moves coming, and this means so much to me!"

"Una mexicana cantando reguetón is a little crazy" Con mucha emoción recibió su premio @iambeckyg en #LatinAMAspic.twitter.com/Gw0jrJDu4m — Telemundo (@Telemundo) October 26, 2018

Later, she took home the award for Favorite Female Singer and really took a moment to give a shout-out to women.

"Todos estamos ganando! We have to support each other, we have to love each other, and that's that. And we can do big things porque juntos somos más te lo prometo. We're a drop of water, but together, we're an ocean, alright? Besitos! Gracias!"

"Porque juntas somos más, te lo prometo" ❤️ @iambeckyg hoy se robó el corazón de muchos con el sentimiento y frescura de sus palabras en los #LatinAMAspic.twitter.com/dCCMovbGvA — Telemundo (@Telemundo) October 26, 2018

Becky co-hosted the Latin AMAs with Aracely Arambula, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez, and opened up to ET on the red carpet about how much it meant to her.

"Talk about, like, dreams coming true! We have Gloria, we have Aracely, we have Roselyn... you look at their careers and everything they've accomplished, and then you've got me and my girl Leslie, you know, we're yougins in the game," she confessed. "We got a nice resume too, but we're still learning."

"That chemistry is just so awesome," she gushed. "I mean, we've had so much fun in the last couple days preparing, talking about outfit changes, hair, makeup ideas, me and Leslie and performing, so we're going to have a good time."

