Becky G Launches New Cosmetics Collection 'Salvaje'

The "Sin Pijama" singer has just added cosmetics queen to her resume, as she launched her new collaboration with ColourPop, called Salvaje. The Becky G x ColourPop collection, which is available for purchase starting Dec. 5, includes a pressed powder palette, luster dust highlighter and lipsticks inspired by Becky's Mexican heritage.

The Power Rangers actress couldn't help but gush about the new project on Instagram. "This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember and I can’t even believe it’s really happening!! 😩," she wrote. "'Salvaje' in Spanish translates as 'Savage' in English, and this collection is all of that and more!"

"I’m OBSESSED with every single item and I can’t wait to reveal more about each one!" she added. "The collection is inspired by my strong Latin roots, something I’m obviously SO proud of and I absolutely wanted to focus on that for this collection. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 OHHH and this is the first time EVER that @colourpopcosmetics is doing a collaboration with a music artist!!! 🙏🏽 All of this makeup is something I could literally wear everyday and I can’t wait for you to try them!! Stay tuned for more updates coming this week! Love you ❤️ #BeckyGxColourPop."

Becky G is the latest Latina star to expand into the beauty market. YouTuber Desi Perkins launched her Desi X Katy Dose of Colors collection in September with Katy DeGroot.

"It’s honestly really hard to excite people in the beauty world these days with new launches, so the fact that anyone’s excited about the palette, it just makes us so happy, because that means that we did something right," she told ET. "It’s different, it’s unique. it’s fun! I like it."

