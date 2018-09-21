John Legend has his game face on!

The 39-year-old singer announced last week that he'll be the newest coach to join season 16 ofThe Voice, and while he hasn't started just yet -- he's already prepared to win.

"People don't realize how competitive I am, I'm ready to win!" Legend told ET's Lauren Zima at the grand opening celebration of real-estate developer Rick Caruso's new Palisades Village retail center in Pacific Palisades, California, on Thursday. "My whole theory with winning is just focus on yourself, and don't worry about everyone else. As long as you do the best you can, it'll work out."

The "Love Me Now" singer says he already knows his competition pretty well, as he'll be joining Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the series.

"I'm pretty close with Adam, we've known each other for a long time. I worked together with Kelly, and I'm very close with her too. We did a show together called Duets. It didn't last long, but we had a great time working together and I just love her as a vocalist, personality, and everything," he said, admitting that he doesn't know Shelton "as well" but is excited to work with him. "We're gonna have fun together."

Legend is all about keeping things light, and that's exactly why he chose to sign on to the NBC singing competition. "First of all, just a fun show to do. It's fun to just be in America's living rooms and have the banter with the other coaches. It's just a fun thing to do," he said, teasing that fans might see little hints of his and Chrissy Teigen's kids, Luna and Miles. "I go to [her] Lip Sync Battle set, the babies go. I think Chrissy will do the same with us."

It's been an exciting time for the family, as Legend just became an EGOT winner, Teigen just announced her collection for Target and her new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, was just released.

"I'm so excited. Her book just came out this week, I know it's gonna be right up there on the best-seller list and we're excited," Legend gushed. "All the good things are happening right now, I'm just proud of her and excited for us together."

See more on the couple in the video below.

