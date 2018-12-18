'The Voice' Crowns Season 15 Champion -- Find Out Who Won!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After kicking off on Sept. 24, with a field of 54 hopeful singers, season 15 of The Voice concluded with a star-studded finale on Tuesday, where the final four faced off to find out who would be crowned the new Voice champion.

It all came down to Kennedy Holmes, Kirk Jay, Chris Kroeze and Chevel Shepherd, and after all the votes were counted, this season's new winner is...

...Chevel Shepherd!!

As for the remaining contestants, Kroeze was named runner-up, while Jay came in third and Holmes, the show's youngest contestant ever, came in fourth.

Shepherd's win marks coach Kelly Clarkson's second victorious season in a row after Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli was crown the season 14 winner back in May.

During the fun two-night finale, each of the finalists got the opportunity to perform on stage with a music superstar. Holmes teamed up with Kelly Rowland and Kroeze hit the stage with the Doobie Brothers, while Shepherd sang with Dan + Shay and Jay was joined by Rascal Flatts.

While coaches Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Clarkson were all represented in the final four, Adam Levine was left sidelined, with no one from Team Adam making it to the end.

ET caught up with Shelton, Hudson and Clarkson before the first night of the finale on Monday, and they dished on how they felt about Adam's team's total elimination.

"Oh my God, everyone's rubbing it in, it's so bad," Clarkson said

"It's like badass," exclaimed Shelton, Levine's longtime rival and frenemy. "It's awesome, is what it is."

"No, it does suck for his team," Clarkson shot back. "You know, everybody wants to make it to the end, so that does suck."

"It is rough for his team, but they did choose him as their coach," Shelton said, amping up his playfully antagonistic rhetoric. "And you know he's a loser."

For more on how Shelton and Levine's mock feud played out throughout the season, check out the video below.

