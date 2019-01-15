Over 10 years later, Kim Kardashian West still catches flak for THAT video...

The mom of three-going-on-four appeared with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, on Monday night's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she said if the subject of her infamous 2003 sex tape ever comes up with her children -- 5-year-old North, 3-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Chicago -- she'll probably try to address the issue with honesty.

When asked by a caller what conversation the sisters are least looking forward to having with their kids, the 38-year-old reality star was quick to address the elephant in the room, responding, "I mean, I think mine is obvious."

"I don't know yet," she admitted, adding, "I have an idea. And I think I'm just gonna be super honest and real with them, and that's all you can really be."

Kim and her family have indeed been open about addressing the video in the past. During an October 2018 interview with CNN's Van Jones, the makeup mogul confessed that her husband, Kanye West, had even been told not to date her over the tape.

"We’ve been through a lot together. You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in, like, 2006, 2007. Met him in, like, [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career,'" Kim recalled. "Everyone told him that.'"

Kanye obviously didn't heed that advice, and the couple is still going strong, expecting their fourth child together after nearly five years of marriage.

