Are Justin and Hailey Bieber ready to celebrate their marriage with their loved ones?

A source tells ET that the couple texted a “save the date” to close family and friends for an event in the next couple of months. The text provided scant information and didn’t even include a location. While it’s unclear if this could finally be a formal wedding and reception, our source says the couple's relationship is stronger than ever.

“Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable,” the source says. “They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends."

As for this planned event, “they want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests,” the source adds.

A source previously confirmed to ET that 24-year-old Justin and 22-year-old Hailey married last September after they were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York City. While they are legally married, the pair has yet to have a wedding with family and friends, though they are already husband and wife.

According to our source, Justin and Hailey want to keep their upcoming celebration to be top-secret.

"There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy,” the source says. “Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered.”

Since their engagement last July, Justin and Hailey have indeed been inseparable. Just last week, the couple was all smiles as they left swanky Italian eatery Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California, holding hands. Earlier this month, Justin was caught singing a rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" to his wife as they headed out of the Montage Beverly Hills hotel.

Still, scrutiny on their whirlwind marriage has taken a toll on Hailey. Last month, the model said she took a break from social media in part because of mean-spirited comments about their relationship.

“It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with."

But despite some naysayers, the two appear definitely in it for the long haul. Last November, Hailey said having kids with her husband was in the future.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own," she told Vogue Arabia. "I would say now that’s a closer reality."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

