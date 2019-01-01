Justin Bieber's face tattoo has been revealed!

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang divulged in November that he had inked the singer with a small word over his eyebrow, and now we know what it says. The tiny tatt was too faint to read in past photos of Bieber over the last few months, but as fellow tattoo artist JonBoy shared on Instagram late Monday night, the "Sorry" singer was inked with "grace."

JonBoy, who has previously worked with Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin -- as well as other celebs like Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner -- appeared to just be admiring the tattoo, for which Bang Bang shared Baldwin has a counterpart.

"They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, previously told Page Six TV. “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo... I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

Baldwin -- whose new ink still hasn't been discovered -- married Bieber in a secret courthouse ceremony in September, just two months after he proposed.

The couple has since been inseparable, and learning how to navigate their relationship in the public eye. Last month, Baldwin took to Instagram to reveal that she gets "anxiety" over reading mean-spirited comments about her her job, life and relationship with Bieber.

“It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," the 22-year-old model said. "I just don’t believe we’re called to live a life where we’re so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with."

