Justin Bieber Hints His New Music Is Coming ‘Sooner Than You Think’

Don’t worry, Beliebers! Justin Bieber has given an update on his plans to release new music.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a precious clip of a little girl declaring that “Justin Bieber quit” because he was “tired” before her brother chimes in that the singer “wanted to go to church more.”

The Biebs captioned the video, “Don’t believe everything you read sweet little girl. You will hear something from me sooner than you think.”

It’s been a whirlwind year for the pop star, who tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin this fall and has seemingly been spending more time on his private life than his professional one.

The couple has been spotted regularly attending church services together since secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse.

Baldwin, 22, opened up in her new cover story for Vogue Arabia about her future with her new husband.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own,” she said. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

She added that they aren’t planning to add to their family “any time soon.”

