Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are starting 2019 on a high note!

The newlyweds were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, looking smitten as they headed out of the Montage Beverly Hills hotel.

Outside, Bieber -- clad in a bright yellow hoodie with athletic pants and a baseball cap -- was caught singing a rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" to his wife, who looked equally cozy in a laidback ensemble.

According to an eyewitness, Bieber appeared to be in a terrific mood, even posing for a few selfies with an older fan at one point.

The 24-year-old pop star seems to be a big fan of breaking into song at this hotel. Back in 2015, he serenaded then-girlfriend Selena Gomez inside the same swanky establishment, as seen in pics and videos documented by fans on social media at the time.

As ET previously reported, Bieber and Baldwin, 22, secretly tied the knot back in September.

"The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people," a source said. "Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn't want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted."

