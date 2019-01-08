News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Super Smitten While on a Lunch Date

By Scott Baumgartner‍
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Backgrid

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin couldn’t be happier!

On Monday, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving swanky Italian eatery Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California, together. The pop star chose an oversized white tee, a white cap, maroon sweats and slip-on sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, the daughter of Hollywood royalty cracked a big smile while sporting an all neon-green outfit under a full-length overcoat for the luncheon. 

This carefree afternoon comes less than a week after the 24-year-old crooner was spied serenading his wife outside the Montage Beverly Hills hotel. According to onlookers, the hitmaker busted out an a cappella rendition of the Marvin Gaye’s soulful single “Sexual Healing” as Baldwin watched.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Backgrid

Unprompted public singing sessions aside, the “Love Yourself” singer has largely kept a low profile in recent months. He did, however, reveal that he got a face tattoo. Just as 2019 arrived, fans learned that he had “grace” tattooed in cursive above his right eyebrow.

And it turns out Baldwin also got some ink, though fans haven’t learned what it is quite yet.

"They each got a tattoo,” tattoo artist Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, previously told Page Six TV. “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo... I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.” 

View this post on Instagram

“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we are here for 2019!” -jonboy

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

