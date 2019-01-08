Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin couldn’t be happier!



On Monday, the pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand while leaving swanky Italian eatery Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California, together. The pop star chose an oversized white tee, a white cap, maroon sweats and slip-on sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, the daughter of Hollywood royalty cracked a big smile while sporting an all neon-green outfit under a full-length overcoat for the luncheon.



This carefree afternoon comes less than a week after the 24-year-old crooner was spied serenading his wife outside the Montage Beverly Hills hotel. According to onlookers, the hitmaker busted out an a cappella rendition of the Marvin Gaye’s soulful single “Sexual Healing” as Baldwin watched.

Unprompted public singing sessions aside, the “Love Yourself” singer has largely kept a low profile in recent months. He did, however, reveal that he got a face tattoo. Just as 2019 arrived, fans learned that he had “grace” tattooed in cursive above his right eyebrow.



And it turns out Baldwin also got some ink, though fans haven’t learned what it is quite yet.



"They each got a tattoo,” tattoo artist Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, previously told Page Six TV. “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo... I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

