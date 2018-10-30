Going on tour involves a few more moving parts for Christina Aguilera than it used to.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the singer before herLiberation tour stop in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she opened up about life on the road with her kids -- and admitted that she wouldn't "have it any other way."

"I mean, it's a lot of extra work but it's amazing," Aguilera said. "It's actually why I was hesitant because it's a lot to juggle, so many hats and so many things at the same time."



Aguilera is mom to 10-year-old son Max, whom she shares with her ex, Jordan Bratman, as well as 4-year-old daughter Summer, whom she shares with fiance Matthew Rutler. Her Liberation Tour marks her first time on the road in more than a decade, since her Back to Basics Tour. The album is her first since 2012's Lotus.

"It's been a very beautiful and emotional experience honestly, just because it's been a long time in the making," she told ET. "I'd been, you know, doing The Voice for a while, and it's been a labor of love for quite some time, and my fans have been so patient while I took time out to be with my family, be a mom, which is so important to me and my No. 1."

"But then, of course, my soul is hurting and suffering being away from the stage, which is my ultimate home and has been since I was seven years old," she added.

Aguilera is giving everything she has to this tour, even if it means checking into hotel rooms in the early hours of the morning so her kids have a place to stay.

"I'm ultimately Mama Bear, so whenever we check into a hotel, it's hard. Sometimes it's four in the morning, but it's not all about me," she confessed. "It's different from touring when you're 21 years old. It's very narcissistic, and all you think about is yourself. All you have to think about is yourself, and now you're thinking about the blankies and the favorite stuffies and it's all the mom stuff."

"But, you know, it's honestly just definitely in her blood. She has surprised me," she added of Summer. "My son comes in and out, and he's a trouper too -- as long as he has his Fortnite here and there."

"Before that, it was American Ninja Warrior, and I'm not the cool one," she joked. "But they're great and they've been rolling with it, and as long as you have your home base with you, it doesn't matter where your actual home is."

