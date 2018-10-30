Christina Aguilera will never forget her days as a Mouseketeer!

It's been 25 years since she first starred on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, so when ET caught up with the singer before her Liberation tour show in Los Angeles over the weekend, we had to ask her if she'd ever be down for a reboot with her former co-stars, which include Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

"Oh, an actual reboot? I don't know, you'd have to check everybody's schedules because we gotta be on the same page," Aguilera told ET's Keltie Knight. "I love those guys, I mean, are you kidding me? The casting agent was a genius back then to get all of us together. Ryan Gosling, Justin, Britney, me, Keri Russell ... it was just such a talented and special magic in the air."

"We definitely need some kind of a reunion at some point," she added. "So, yeah!"

And it sounds like Spears is already on board! She told ET in July that she, too, would definitely be up for a reunion.

"It was a really good time," Spears recalled of her days on the Disney variety show. "It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life, The Mickey Mouse Club."

"They would have to plan [the reunion]," she added. "I would definitely show up. I would go, definitely."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Earlier this month, Spears and Gosling had a mini Mickey Mouse Club reunion of their own when they both stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Neither of us could remember [how long it's been since we've seen each other], which is a sign that it's been a while," Gosling said. "When we first got to the show [back then], they sort of had all the kids perform for one another, and I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, 'OK, so they're like freakishly talented.'"

"I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level," he continued. "I think I was just like, 'I'm Canadian.'"

