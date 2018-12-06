Christina Aguilera Shares Sweet Message to Demi Lovato Post-Rehab

Christina Aguilera is sending positive vibes to Demi Lovato.

After Lovato shared a fresh-faced selfie looking healthy and glowing while practicing jiu jitsu on Instagram on Tuesday, Aguilera commented with a super-sweet message.

It's no secret that Lovato has had a tough couple of months, leaving rehab last month after her apparent drug overdose in July.

"And we keep on tickin -- till the end of time -- I looooove youuuuu!" Aguilera gushed. "Can’t wait to continue to heave [sic] you by side now."

"I've missed you so very much," she added.

Instagram

Lovato and Aguilera collaborated earlier this year, releasing their song "Fall in Line" in May, which was on Aguilera's Liberation album. The powerhouse duo also filmed a music video for the girl-power anthem and performed it together at this year's Billboard Awards.

In June, Aguilera talked about her friendship with Lovato during an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music, and praised the former Disney star's vocal abilities.

"She's just such a sweetheart and a real girl's girl. I love that," the mother of two said. "It was important for me that I had somebody that could really blow. I wanted somebody that could come to play."

For the latest on Lovato's life post-rehab, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Glows in Her First Instagram Post Weeks After Leaving Rehab

Why Demi Lovato Unfollowed Selena Gomez and Other Friends on Social Media

Demi Lovato Responds to Fan Who Says Her Team Is 'Rotten' & Cares 'Only About Her Money'

Related Gallery