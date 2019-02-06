Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving married life.

The 36-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she talked about marrying Nick Jonas in December.

"There's a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend, a husband and even a fiance," she said. "I didn't understand the gravity of that when I got married. It's a good thing to be married to a good husband!"

The Quantico star also shared that she had a "freak-out moment" right before she walked down the aisle.

"They put the veil on me and the veil was, like, 75 feet," she recalled. "I was like, I'm gonna strain my neck muscles. ... I had a freak-out moment when I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music started playing and I started having a panic attack, but the doors opened and I saw him... and I cannot forget that moment."

Priyanka and 26-year-old Nick were officially married at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Dec. 1, 2018, though the celebration, of course, didn't end there. The two celebrated their fifth wedding reception late last month at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a restaurant owned and operated by the Jonas family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Priyanka admitted even she was "wedding'd out" by the fifth celebration.

"I wanted our wedding to be a very intimate event, we had just about 200 people which is very little for an Indian wedding," she noted. "I mean, there's usually, like, a thousand people. ... In India, you know so many people and my mother was like, 'How can I not invite, like, my jeweler to the wedding?' And I was like, 'Mom, I'm trying to keep it small.'"

"So, we had to do a bunch of receptions for everyone, for family and friends," she continued. "I was just so wedding'd out by the last one. I know we got married but, like, even we hadn't had a moment to be like, 'All right, what are we marrying?' because we were celebrating with people so much, but it was great."

Still, it appears Priyanka and Nick have transitioned into married life effortlessly. The two recently enjoyed a snow-filled Super Bowl getaway with family and friends, but also took some time for themselves.

"Home," Priyanka wrote alongside an Instagram pic of the two cuddling.

Priyanka also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she explained why it was important for her to take her husband's last name in addition to keeping her own.

"I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that,” she shared. “But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am.”

