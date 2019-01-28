The party continues!



On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had yet another reception. Although their wedding was over a month ago, it appears the festivities haven’t wound down yet. The newlyweds hosted a dinner at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, a restaurant owned and operated by the Jonas family in Charlotte, North Carolina.



“Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen @mamadjonas@papakjonas for a wonderful reception!” the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo featuring the pair and members of both her and her husband’s families. “We love you! This was amazing.”



For the evening, Chopra chose a dazzling, white strapless gown while her crooner hubby chose a dark-green button-up for the occasion. Several touching details from the gathering have made their way online including a fun decoration from the evening commemorating their union.

“Nick and Priyanka just got hitched,” a sign at the gathering read, below an image of a knot shaped like a heart. “But that knot they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease so it’s time we throw them a Nellie’s Southern Feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride.”



Outside the establishment, a sign celebrating the union was projected on the wall, stating, “Congratulations Nick and Priyanka,” along with their monogram containing N and P.

Chopra and Jonas were officially married at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Dec. 1. However, the event was really a series of events each containing its own special Indian traditions for the bride and groom. Among them was the Mehendi, a ceremony in which Chopra’s hands and feet were covered in henna.



“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Jonas captioned touching images from the fun event. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.”

The weekend also included the Sangeet, a night filled with dancing and music where several members of both families took the stage to entertain the wedding party.



“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra captioned a clip from the show. “Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together.”

