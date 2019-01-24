Priyanka Chopra, like many stars before her, cannot get enough of Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

The 36-year-old Quantico star was spotted at the popular celebrity eatery with her new husband, Nick Jonas, on Wednesday night, marking the second night in a row that she dinned there.

For her date night, Chopra sported a canary yellow trench coat, white blouse, ripped jeans, and white heels. She held hands with Jonas, 26, who went casual in a navy-and-black jacket and dark pants with sneakers.

Backgrid

GC Images

The couple tied the knot last month in an epic wedding weekend in India.

On Tuesday, Chopra and her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, also grabbed a bite at Craig's. Turner is engaged to Joe Jonas.

