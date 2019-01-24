News

Priyanka Chopra Hits Up the Same Hollywood Restaurant Two Nights in a Row — This Time With Nick Jonas!

By Rachel McRady‍
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Backgrid

Priyanka Chopra, like many stars before her, cannot get enough of Craig’s in West Hollywood, California. 

The 36-year-old Quantico star was spotted at the popular celebrity eatery with her new husband, Nick Jonas, on Wednesday night, marking the second night in a row that she dinned there. 

For her date night, Chopra sported a canary yellow trench coat, white blouse, ripped jeans, and white heels. She held hands with Jonas, 26, who went casual in a navy-and-black jacket and dark pants with sneakers. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Backgrid
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra
GC Images

The couple tied the knot last month in an epic wedding weekend in India.

On Tuesday, Chopra and her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, also grabbed a bite at Craig's. Turner is engaged to Joe Jonas.

