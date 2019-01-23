Priyanka Chopra Grabs Dinner With Future Sister-in-Law Sophie Turner in LA
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra aren't sisters-in-law quite yet, but they're already having a girls night out!
On Tuesday, just months after her wedding to Nick Jonas, 36-year-old Chopra joined Turner -- who's engaged to Joe Jonas -- for dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
For the night out, 22-year-old Turner opted for a pantsless look, wearing an oversized American flag polo shirt over black tights and casual boots. For her part, Chopra sported a sheer tank under a snakeskin-patterned jacket and black pants heels. The women were glowing as they got in the car, with Turner even turning to smile for the camera.
The duo has been close for a while, with Turner even serving as one of Chopra's bridesmaids at her December wedding. Following the nuptials, Turner quickly came to Chopra's defense after an article published -- and later deleted -- in The Cut called Chopra "a global scam artist" who made Jonas marry "into a fraudulent relationship against his will."
“This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting," Turner wrote on Twitter at the time. "Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls**t."
Turner's fiance echoed her statements, writing, "This is disgusting @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."
Watch the video below for more on the growing Jonas family:
RELATED CONTENT:
The Jonas Brothers' Ski Trip Will Make You Want to Join the Family
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner ‘Disgusted’ After Priyanka Chopra Gets Labeled a 'Scam Artist'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Join Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for Pre-Wedding Festivities in Mumbai
Related Gallery