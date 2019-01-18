Priyanka Chopra Debuts New Post-Honeymoon Ombré Hair

New year, new look!

When it comes to her hairstyle, Priyanka Chopra is switching things up for 2019. The 36-year-old former Quantico leading lady was photographed with newly dyed ombré hair while arriving at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday. Rocking her post-honeymoon highlighted look, her golden-blonde locks paired well with her blue jeans, black top, coat and thigh-high heeled boots.

Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, was also by his lady's side, helping her escape the rainy day. The singer was stylish in a blue shirt under a navy sweater, beige jacket and black slacks and boots.

Mega

MEGA

On Friday, Chopra shared a stunning photo of her fresh hair color, as well as announcing her new YouTube original special, "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."

"With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you," Chopra wrote. "So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today."

"So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration," she continued. "Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing."

Things have been going great for the newlyweds since their December nuptials and celebrations. ET caught up with Jonas at the end of last year, where he opened up about his month-long wedding events and called Chopra his "partner for life."

"It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key,” Jonas gushed. "I’m blushing now!”

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Tropical Trip Following Weeks of Wedding Festivities

Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra Is His ‘Partner for Life’ in Bashful Interview (Exclusive)

The Jonas Brothers' Ski Trip Will Make You Want to Join the Family

Related Gallery