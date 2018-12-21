The party don't stop for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

The newlyweds returned to India this week for a second wedding reception on Wednesday, and a third on Thursday.

For the latest soiree, the actress dazzled in a mint green, midriff-baring two-piece that was custom created by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and emblazoned with pink and silver crystals. Chopra kept her beautiful brunette tresses down and flowy and accessorized with diamond necklaces, while Jonas kept his all-black ensemble simple and sophisticated.

The two looked so in love throughout the night while posing for pics together.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, looked equally stunning for Wednesday's bash. The Quantico star wore a strapless blue-and-gold gown and a show-stopping diamond necklace, while Jonas kept it classic in a gray suit.

ET recently spoke with Jonas' brother, Joe, who couldn't stop gushing over the picture-perfect couple.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe said. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

