Nick Jonas knows when to let wife Priyanka Chopra shine.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer shared hilarious Instagram photos of him being careful to not step on the train of Chopra's dress on two momentous occasions during their romance -- at the 2017 Met Gala just after their first date at the Carlyle hotel, and at their wedding on Dec. 1.

Chopra wore Ralph Lauren on both occasions, looking stunning in a trench coat dress at the Met Gala, and beaming in her sheer wedding dress with a truly magnificent train one year later.

"Rule number one... never step on her train," Jonas joked.

Jonas and the 36-year-old Chopra have been celebrating their wedding all month and honoring both of their cultures. They held their Western wedding first, then married again the next day at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur with an Indian ceremony on Dec. 2. Their most recent celebration was on Wednesday, when they flew back to India after spending time in New York City to host their second wedding reception at the JW Marriott in Mumbai.

"And the party don’t stop..." Chopra wrote on Instagram alongside yet another romantic shot of the two at the reception.

