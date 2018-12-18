They say three's a crowd, but that wasn't the case for Nick Jonas.

The 25-year-old "Find You" singer was spotted without his bride, Priyanka Chopra, and having a great time with his brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, at the Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on in New York City on Monday night.

The newlywed was seen switching up his seat during the game, at times sitting next to his older brother, and then next to his future sister-in-law. While Joe and Sophie shared some PDA, Nick seemed unbothered and took in the sporting event.

Nick and Priyanka got married at the beginning of this month in India. The former Disney Channel star has been over-the-moon, sharing photos from their lavish three-day extravaganza. Priyanka, on her end, is reveling in the "marital bliss."

ET spoke with Joe a couple weeks ago, where he described how perfect his baby brother and his new wife are for each other.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe expressed. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

