Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are definitely still in the honeymoon phase.

The newlyweds attended billionaires Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in Mumbai on Wednesday, where they looked completely smitten with one another in a picture Chopra shared on Instagram. While 26-year-old Jonas looked dapper in a fitted black suit, the 36-year-old Quantico star dazzled in an intricate two-piece, peach-colored ensemble, revealing her toned stomach.

She also showed off her outfit on her Instagram Story, adorably twirling for the camera.

Later, the two looked picture-perfect while posing for photos on the red carpet. The Ambani and Piramal wedding has been a lavish, star-studded affair in India -- aside from Chopra and Jonas' attendance, Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding festivities over the wedding, where guests included Hillary Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Of course, Chopra and Jonas had their own epic wedding in India earlier this month. Since then, the two haven't been shy about showing off their "marital bliss."

ET recently spoke to Jonas' 29-year-old brother, Joe, and he talked about why the couple was a "match made in heaven."

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe said. "My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

